QuikTok Becomes an All-In-One Creator Marketplace and Introduces Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter for Promotions
"Considering the cosmic success we have experienced with TikTok campaigns, we realized the need to expand our arsenal of expertise to Instagram, Youtube, and Twitter." -Anthony Noto

Public influencer marketplace QuikTok has officially added Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter as platforms that brands, artists, and record labels can now purchase promotions from. This has allowed the company to widen their scope and onboard athletes and celebrities looking to monetize their followings.
Since their initial launch in March 2020, QuikTok has on boarded 2,000+ TikTok influencers with a reach of over 1.3 billion, which continues growing exponentially each day. With QuikTok, brands are able to get immediate exposure that converts to sales. Artists and record labels can use the platform to get their music to a viral level, increase streams, and reach new audiences. They have wasted no time in getting their name out there and been featured in numerous publications, including Forbes.
QuikTok is now able to accommodate any client that is looking for a wide variety of talent and run multi platform campaigns. They focus on creating individualized campaigns that garner the best results and can cater to each client's needs, big or small.
As a platform built on transparency, all prices are visible on the site and set by the creators themselves. All creators also have the ability to accept or deny each promotion, ensuring that brands and artists only have creators with genuine interest in their song or product promoting them.
Looking for a long-term partnership with a creator? Not an issue. You also now have the ability to submit an inquiry with the QuikTok team and let them handle the rest for you.
