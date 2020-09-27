QuikTok Releases an App to Further Simplify Influencer Marketing

You can now download QuikTok in the App Store

QuikTok

Our team is constantly looking for ways to further simplify the process of influencer marketing. We have received numerous requests from the talent on our platform to release an app, so we did.”
— Tanner Kesel
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuikTok, a public influencer marketplace, connects artists, record labels, and brands with TikTok influencers for paid promotions. With a roster of 1,100+ influencers that have followings ranging from 30,000 to 28,000,000, you are bound to find an influencer that fits your song or brands marketing goals.

On September 24th, QuikTok released an iOS app that allows customers to purchase promotional videos with the tap of a finger. The process is simple; find an influencer(s) that matches your song or brands niche, add them to your cart, enter your instructions for them, and add your payment information. The app also allows influencers on the app to receive push notifications when they receive orders, as well as when they receive messages from the customer.

QuikTok announced that it would also be adding Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter as platforms that customers could purchase promotions from in the upcoming weeks. This addition will allow artists and brands to purchase promotions across nearly all social media platforms in a matter of minutes.

They have also recently introduced a campaign service that allows clients with budgets over $1,000 to work directly with their campaign team. In short, the campaign team will help you find the best fit influencers for the promotion, determine the best time stamp in your song to use for the promotion, as well as come up with a creative approach if you do not have one already.

QuikTok App Demo

QuikTok Releases an App to Further Simplify Influencer Marketing

