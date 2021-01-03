AMMENDED: VAPO/ Newport
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A500008
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/02/2021 @ 0039 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 5284 U.S. Route 5
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of
Release.
ACCUSED: Trevor Smith
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Conventry, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/02/2021 at approximately 0039 hours, the VT State
Police were contacted by a protected person listed on an Abuse Prevention Order
against Trevor Smith, 39, of Coventry, VT. Smith was later located hiding at the
residence of the protected persons and subsequently arrested. Smith also had
Conditions of Release
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/04/2021 @ 1230
COURT: Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881