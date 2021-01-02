Bars, Restaurants Can Resume Late Night Service

January 2, 2021

Governor Mark Gordon has announced a return to normal operating hours for bars and restaurants, praising the response by Wyomingites that has resulted in a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations around the state.

Effective January 9, updated health orders permit bars and restaurants to resume onsite consumption from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The updated orders also allow gyms to increase the number of participants in group fitness classes from 10 to 25.

“Thank you to the people of Wyoming who recognized the strain on their hospitals and health care workers and acted accordingly,” Gordon said. “I also want to express my gratitude to those businesses that adapted to these temporary measures. These have not been easy times for anyone We are not out of the woods yet, but continued personal safety measures while the vaccine is being distributed will enable our state’s schools and businesses to continue to remain open.”

The Wyoming Department of Health will continue to evaluate metrics as the state emerges from the holiday season. Counties can still opt out of the requirements if local conditions move to safer levels in accordance with White House metrics.

On December 30, Wyoming hospitals were reporting 113 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down from a peak of 247 on November 30. However, the state reported 223 COVID-19 deaths in December, the highest number since the pandemic began in March. Wyoming has also begun distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, using a phased approach due to limited initial vaccine availability.