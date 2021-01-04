Diane Mayer Christiansen Releases Survivor: Out of the Wild, A Dystopian Novel of Struggle and Triumph
One Couple is Separated at World’s End, The Fight to Reunite is Only Half the BattleCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-Winning Author, Diane Mayer Christiansen is proud to announce the release of her latest book, Survivor: Out of the Wild. In her latest young-adult dystopian novel, Diane takes readers on a thrilling post-apocalyptic adventure after the world is destroyed by a solar flare. Following a 50-year frozen sleep to escape the destruction of the world, one couple is separated, and their mission is to stay alive and perhaps, reunite.
Simultaneously following two protagonists, Wren and Aiden, in parallel; Diane masterfully balances each perspective as the characters try to make it to the safety of the new world, built by a new government. A story of destruction, rebirth, and triumph, Survivor encompasses various themes of self-love and growth as both characters struggle with different feelings of inadequacies, fighting to overcome each obstacle that comes in each of their paths.
Paralleling the external struggle with internal struggles many young adults face today, Diane Mayer Christiansen’s mission to illustrate strength, love, and character in the face of adversity, bleeds off of each page while tugging on every heartstring. Set to be a must-read for young adults, Survivor is harnessing praise near and far for the brilliance in character development.
“More care is put into the characters than many books of its ilk. The disconnect between the two protagonists--one still carries a flame, one still carries regret--is compelling, and the emotional anguish of characters in a sinister and traumatizing position is realized effectively.”
- Publishers Weekly Booklife Review
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to building a platform of positivity around acceptance and disabilities; Diane’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of Survivor.
To learn more about Survivor: Out of the Wild, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivorDystopian
About Diane Mayer Christiansen
Diane Mayer Christiansen is an Award-Winning Author based in Illinois. Growing up in the suburbs of Chicago, Diane struggled immensely with dyslexia, which impacted her ability to read until her late twenties. Determined to rise above her challenges, Diane has dedicated herself to her passion for writing books as a platform for the past decade. Best known for Planet A, an award-winning memoir of Autism Spectrum Disorder, Diane speaks heavily on the topic of Autism from the first-hand experience with her son, Jackie. In her latest novel Survivor: Out of the Wild, Diane explores a post-apocalyptic dystopia, focusing on themes of strength, acceptance, and self-love.
Website
Diane Mayer Christiansen
Diane Mayer Christiansen
dianemchristiansen@gmai.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter