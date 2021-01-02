Korean Certification Body Adopts BeVeg Vegan Standard and Trademark
The world's leading vegan certification program now has physical roots and representation in Korea. BeVeg International is globally recognized on 6 continents.
If you're looking for BeVeg Korea, look no further: the Institute of Global Sustainability Certificate (IGSC) officially represents the global BeVeg vegan trademark in Korea as its chosen vegan trademark certification program. IGSC auditors are trained and qualified to issue the BeVeg vegan logo and license in Korea in accordance with vegan safety standards and integrity.
— Kiwoong Jeong, head of IGSC
IGSC is composed of ISO auditors qualified to carry out the accredited vegan certification standard set out by BeVeg and approved by the National Accreditation Center to be worthy of ISO 17065 and 17067 certification.
IGSC provides certification services for vegan products, manufacturing facilities and services based in Korea. Vegan products range from food and beverages to pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, textiles, fashion, accessories, household goods, furniture, and more.
Through vegan certification, Korean companies prove that finished products do not contain animal ingredients through a series of raw and subsidiary materials inspection, factory inspection, and animal analysis. BeVeg also requires no animal testing, as vegan is not a diet but a lifestyle built on a firmly held moral belief system that humans should co-exist with animals and not exploit them.
BeVeg International is the world's first ISO 17065 accredited certification body in the field of vegan certification, and is the world's only certification body that has acquired the prestigious accreditation of 17067 as a conformity assessment program. BeVeg International is managed by a law firm, the Law Offices of Carissa Kranz, and is a standard drafted and managed by passionate vegan lawyers.
Kiwoong Jeong, head of IGSC is proud to bring the BeVeg brick and mortar office to Korea. “As there is a lot of interest in the environment, animal protection and health, interest in veganism is rapidly growing. Companies should wear the BeVeg certified vegan trademark proudly. It is the only recognized vegan trademark by international accreditation organizations, building unprecedented brand trust."
IGSC, the home of BeVeg Korea’s physical office, is a one-stop certification body for industry expected audits like Environmental Product Declaration, carbon footprint certification, organic, and various certification systems.
