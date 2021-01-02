Korean Certification Body Adopts BeVeg Vegan Standard and Trademark

BeVeg Vegan Certification, a Global Trademark

BeVeg Vegan Certification, a Global Trademark

BeVeg International is an ISO accredited certification body, represented on 6 continents

BeVeg International is an ISO accredited certification body, represented on 6 continents

Korea offers global vegan certification program accredited by BeVeg International, a company headquartered in North America.

Korea offers global vegan certification program accredited by BeVeg International, a company headquartered in North America.

The world's leading vegan certification program now has physical roots and representation in Korea. BeVeg International is globally recognized on 6 continents.

Companies should wear the BeVeg certified vegan trademark proudly. It is the only recognized vegan trademark by international accreditation organizations, building unprecedented brand trust.”
— Kiwoong Jeong, head of IGSC
KOREA, January 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re looking for BeVeg Korea, look no further: the Institute of Global Sustainability Certificate (IGSC) officially represents the global BeVeg vegan trademark in Korea as its chosen vegan trademark certification program. IGSC auditors are trained and qualified to issue the BeVeg vegan logo and license in Korea in accordance with vegan safety standards and integrity.

IGSC is composed of ISO auditors qualified to carry out the accredited vegan certification standard set out by BeVeg and approved by the National Accreditation Center to be worthy of ISO 17065 and 17067 certification.

IGSC provides certification services for vegan products, manufacturing facilities and services based in Korea. Vegan products range from food and beverages to pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, textiles, fashion, accessories, household goods, furniture, and more.

Through vegan certification, Korean companies prove that finished products do not contain animal ingredients through a series of raw and subsidiary materials inspection, factory inspection, and animal analysis. BeVeg also requires no animal testing, as vegan is not a diet but a lifestyle built on a firmly held moral belief system that humans should co-exist with animals and not exploit them.

BeVeg International is the world's first ISO 17065 accredited certification body in the field of vegan certification, and is the world's only certification body that has acquired the prestigious accreditation of 17067 as a conformity assessment program. BeVeg International is managed by a law firm, the Law Offices of Carissa Kranz, and is a standard drafted and managed by passionate vegan lawyers.

Kiwoong Jeong, head of IGSC is proud to bring the BeVeg brick and mortar office to Korea. “As there is a lot of interest in the environment, animal protection and health, interest in veganism is rapidly growing. Companies should wear the BeVeg certified vegan trademark proudly. It is the only recognized vegan trademark by international accreditation organizations, building unprecedented brand trust."

IGSC, the home of BeVeg Korea’s physical office, is a one-stop certification body for industry expected audits like Environmental Product Declaration, carbon footprint certification, organic, and various certification systems.

Kiwoong Jeong
IGSC Certification Body Korea
+1 202-996-7999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Korean Certification Body Adopts BeVeg Vegan Standard and Trademark

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kiwoong Jeong
IGSC Certification Body Korea
+1 202-996-7999
Company/Organization
BeVeg International
3801 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410
United States
+1 202-996-7999
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

More From This Author
Korean Certification Body Adopts BeVeg Vegan Standard and Trademark
Vegan Certification Firm -- BeVeg -- Revolutionizes Vegan Labeling Globally with ISO Accreditation.
Plant strength Performance Certifies Vegan
View All Stories From This Author