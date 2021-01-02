PennDOT Removes Vehicle and Speed Restrictions on Interstate 80 in Northwest Region

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles and restored the speed limit on Interstate 80 in northwest Pennsylvania.

PennDOT crews will continue to treat the roads as conditions warrant. Motorists should remain alert for icy conditions during winter weather events.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

