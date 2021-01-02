Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 83 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,604 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Lifts All Vehicle Restrictions in North Central Region

Clearfield, PA – As winter conditions subside, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is lifting vehicle restrictions and restoring normal speed limits in the north central region of Pennsylvania.

Remaining restrictions in other parts of the state will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511PA.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.   Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598    

# # #

You just read:

PennDOT Lifts All Vehicle Restrictions in North Central Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.