Nevis Cricket Association Statement on the Non-Selection of Kieran Powell to the West Indies Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nevis Cricket Association remains deeply concerned at the non-selection to the West Indies teams of Kieran Powell. It is well established that Kieran Powell along with Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis and others failed a fitness test in January 2020. While arrangements were speedily made for some players to retake the test, Kieran Powell was not afforded that opportunity. West Indies teams have subsequently toured Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand and a team was announced within the past week for a tour of Bangladesh.
Disturbingly, while some twelve (12) first team players have reportedly declined the invitation to tour Bangladesh, Kieran Powell was inexplicably not selected. Chairman of selectors, Roger Harper, justified the selection of Kjorn Ottley as a “natural fit to replace Shai Hope” explaining that Ottley had a good One Day tournament and is a left hander. For the record, Kieran Powell was the leading performer in the said One Day tournament and is also a left hander. Further, Powell has significant prior experience playing against the upcoming opponents, Bangladesh.
When questioned on the omission of Powell, Chairman of Selectors, Roger Harper, responded that Powell is “yet to make the fitness standard”. This statement is incorrect. When the Leeward Islands Hurricanes conducted their fitness tests on June 30th, 2020, Kieran Powell successfully passed all aspects of the tests including the yo-yo test. The results of the tests were communicated to Mr. Peter Abraham Jr., CEO of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board, shortly thereafter. These results and, in particular, as they relate to Kieran Powell ought to have been made known to Cricket West Indies and their employees as they have an interest in the fitness of all of their players. Subsequently, we presume Cricket West Indies were in receipt of Kieran Powell’s successful fitness test results as Powell was included in a group of probable players that were in consideration for the West Indies tour of Bangladesh as recently as two weeks ago.
The two most damaging conditions for a professional sportsperson are:
1) Lack of form
2) Lack of fitness
Based on the results of the fitness test on June 30th, under the supervision of Leeward Islands Cricket Coach Stuart Williams and Trainer Hance Richards, there is no question on the fitness of Powell. Further, his domination of the last Regional Super 50 shows he is not short of form. Powell scored 524 runs at an average of 58.22. Nobody scored more runs.
It is our respectful view that Kieran Powell has met every aspect of the Cricket West Indies selection policy. It is also clear that his continued non selection restrains him from performing his trade. In light of this, we expect Roger Harper to correct his damaging public statement made on the lack of fitness of Powell and to retract his statement made on the Mason & Guest show on December 29th, 2020.
The Nevis Cricket Association will continue to support Kieran Powell in this bid to bring clarity to the situation.
MEMBERS: Empire Sports Club, Calypso Cricket Club, Brown Hill, S.D.A Jets, Pioneers, Government Road All Stars, Easterns, Highlights, Four Seasons, Jessups, Big Rock, G.S.S., C.S.S.
President - Carlisle E. Powell
Vice President - Denrick Liburd
Secretary – Jeanette Grell-Hull
Treasurer – Stacius Wallace
Assistant Secretary/Treasurer – Carol A. Pemberton
Carlisle Powell
Nevis Cricket Association
+1 869 762 6157
