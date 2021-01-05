Accidents Happen: How the Crockett Law Group Is Becoming Orange County’s Premier Personal Injury Firm
Personalized, Prioritized and Professional, the Crockett Law Group is Redefining the Attorney-Client Dynamic Across CaliforniaIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If the year 2020 has taught the world anything, it is that life is unpredictable, and accidents will inevitably happen. When unprecedented events involve legal action, knowing who to turn to for sound counsel can be incredibly daunting and concerning for the everyday citizen. The Crockett Law Group, Orange County’s newest personal injury law firm, is rapidly making a name for themselves across California as the new gold standard for handling personal injury cases; redefining modern attorney-client roles.
Solely focusing on personal injury law, the Crockett Law Group has harnessed an impressive reputation for their extensive experience, dedication to the client, and attention to detail. When it comes to law firms, many would argue that bigger is always better, but on the contrary; large firms seldom provide one-on-one attention without clients having to jump through numerous hoops.
Founding Partner, Kevin Crockett, began practicing personal injury law immediately out of law school at the UC Irvine School of Law. Throughout the years, Kevin recognized the importance of personalized support for each and every client, that many large law firms cannot guarantee. That idea of a niche firm that bridges the gap became the mission and vision of the Crockett Law Group.
“I see my job as that of a storyteller. You’ll find that a lot of other law firms in California simply send off a generic and templated demand letter to the insurance company, and that’s it. For me, I wanted to create a law firm where the lawyers and staff spend quality time investing in getting to know their clients. Doing this helps us establish a quality working relationship, taking off our attorney hats and relating to one another as two human beings. This human connection also helps feed our passion to fight on your behalf and provides us with the fodder we need to tell your personalized story to justify the compensation we know you deserve.” - Kevin Crockett, Founding Partner
When it comes to personal injury, it is imperative for clients to know that their legal representation is in their corner with confidence, responsiveness and aggressiveness as they move forward in their legal process. The Crockett Law Group always maintains an attitude of “We’ll Back You Up” with all of their clients, with an emphasis on partnership and collaboration.
Covering everything from automobile accidents, to pedestrian accidents, bicycle accidents, slip and falls, dog bites, and wrongful death claims; the Crockett Law Group knows the intimate details of personal injury law as opposed to other law firms that have a broad range of practice areas.
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to providing big-firm knowledge with small-firm attention; Kevin Crockett’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the launch of the Crockett Law Group.
To learn more about the Crockett Law Group, please visit: https://crockettlawgroup.com/
About the Crockett Law Group
The Crockett Law Group is a personal injury law firm based out of Orange County, California. Founded in November 2020, the Crockett Law Group takes the typical perception of a personal injury law firm and flips it on its head. Focused and dedicated to the client and their needs, the Crockett Law Group rises above their larger-scale competition through personalized one-on-one counsel, which every client deserves. By focusing solely on personal injury cases, the Crockett Law Group has successfully narrowed down their niche to become the brand authority and thought leader in the personal injury law space, harnessing respect from both the media and the public. To date, the attorneys at the Crockett Law Group have helped over a thousand accident victims and recovered millions of dollars for their clients all over California.
