His Highness King Salman and HH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman PROTECTING the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
This Artwork is speaking out of a period of time in history that this painting recorded it forever, read the history book with one quick lookTOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NATIONAL INVESTMENT CENTER, INC, U.S. company.
For the first time in History, NIC has created a new exceptional artistic innovation, it is a new kind of Fine Art, already favored by museums and Heads of States around the World for recording the Works and Achievements of Kings, Princes, Presidents (Heads of State) and Prominent Figures for displaying the Achievements of Head of States, expressing the Situation and Issues important to the country from past and present. This kind of painting is the new visible history book, it can be read with one quick look. These Paintings will be preserved in the country's History and Culture, many Head of States prefer adding sections in State museums in which their Achievements are displayed to stay in history forever.
NIC, the only company specialized in Painting the Achievements of Heads of States around the world has confirmed that several artistic paintings of the country’s Heads of States Achievements have been painted for the United States of America, and other countries Worldwide.
Royal Services department at the National Investment in the United States of America created the first international Fine Art Oil Painting for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Title "HH King and Crown Prince PROTECTING the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" Displaying this invaluable Painting in museums will contribute to display their Achievements and the consolidation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s Culture in current and future Generations. His Highness King Salman and His Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Works and Achievements were included in the Painting to remain as Evidence and a part of the History and Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
NATIONAL INVESTMENT CENTER, INC, an American commercial company registered with the Ohio Country Registry. The company was incorporated on June 13, 1996, and the corporate headquarters are in Toledo, Ohio,
Another example of this rare type of Fine Art: New Painting Title: "MOTHER of ALL showing her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the Painting" and honoring Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as MOTHER Queen and all what she always did to help all mothers and families in the United Kingdom, by Artist François Maurice.
