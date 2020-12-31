Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,869 in the last 365 days.

Pelosi Statement on House Filing Amicus Brief in Gohmert v. Pence

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

 

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the House of Representatives filed an amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in the case of Gohmert v. Pence, which attempts to unconstitutionally grant the Vice President the power to personally choose presidential electors, against the results of the popular vote and the certified Electoral College results: 

 

“President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris decisively won the 2020 election, with a record number of votes and an historic margin of victory.  Yet, President Trump and Republicans in Congress have refused to respect the will of the American people and instead have spread dangerous conspiracy theories and brought over fifty extreme, failed lawsuits in a brazen attempt to overturn the certified results of the 2020 election.

 

“The Gohmert lawsuit has zero legal merit and is yet another sabotage of our democracy.

 

“There is no doubt that, despite this desperate unpatriotic charade, on January 6, Joe Biden will be confirmed by the acceptance of the vote of the Electoral College as the 46th President of the United States.”

 

# # #

 

You just read:

Pelosi Statement on House Filing Amicus Brief in Gohmert v. Pence

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.