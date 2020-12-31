Pelosi Statement on House Filing Amicus Brief in Gohmert v. Pence

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the House of Representatives filed an amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in the case of Gohmert v. Pence, which attempts to unconstitutionally grant the Vice President the power to personally choose presidential electors, against the results of the popular vote and the certified Electoral College results:

“President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris decisively won the 2020 election, with a record number of votes and an historic margin of victory. Yet, President Trump and Republicans in Congress have refused to respect the will of the American people and instead have spread dangerous conspiracy theories and brought over fifty extreme, failed lawsuits in a brazen attempt to overturn the certified results of the 2020 election.

“The Gohmert lawsuit has zero legal merit and is yet another sabotage of our democracy.

“There is no doubt that, despite this desperate unpatriotic charade, on January 6, Joe Biden will be confirmed by the acceptance of the vote of the Electoral College as the 46th President of the United States.”

