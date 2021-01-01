MDC to host winter bird ID webinar with Missouri River Bird Observatory

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City will offer a free webinar on winter birding, 3–4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 7. Missouri’s State Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick will join Missouri River Bird Observatory Director Dana Ripper to lead this virtual program.

This winter bird ID webinar will include an introduction to birdwatching and identification of common species, as well as Missouri’s winter-only visitors.

From your own backyard to public lands and waterways across the state, the winter months offer wonderful opportunities to watch Missouri’s diverse resident- and migratory bird species. Kendrick and Ripper will walk participants through a crash course on bird identification — from waterfowl to owls, songbirds to birds of prey. Learn about species-specific habits, feed, and habitat needs.

This webinar is free and open to all ages, but space is limited and registration is required at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175556.

For more information about this event, contact Runge Nature Center at (573) 526-5544.

Runge Nature Center offers public events at no charge, thanks to the one-eighth of 1 percent conservation sales tax. Runge Nature Center, located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City, remains closed, at least through the month of January, in response to the worsening coronavirus pandemic. Trails on the area remain open every day, 6 a.m.–9 p.m., but visitors must practice physical distancing and wear masks covering mouth and nose when distancing is not feasible.

For information about other events at Runge Conservation Nature Center, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/runge-nature-center.