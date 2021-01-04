Nephrology Associates Expands Growth and Opens New Office in Clarksville
We continue to uphold our commitment of delivering access to high quality renal care for individuals living with kidney disease across our state.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based Nephrology Associates, P.C., the largest renal care provider in the greater Middle Tennessee area, announces the opening of a new office in Clarksville, TN.
Effective January 1, 2021, the acquisition of Dr. John K. Endsley’s sole nephrology proprietorship in Montgomery County will expand Nephrology Associates footprint into the northeastern part of the state.
“I look forward to joining forces and equipping our practice with the tools needed to improve patient outcomes,” states Dr. Endsley. “Nephrology Associates strives to bridge barriers to patient health care and genuinely focuses on the quality of care being provided to patients in the community.”
Dr. Endsley is currently seeing patients at our Clarksville office located at 51 Rossview Road. Schedule an appointment by calling the office at (931) 245-2090.
Nephrology Associates, P.C. is a leading provider of renal care for all aspects of kidney disease and related conditions. Founded in 1985, Nephrology Associates is the largest nephrology practice in the Nashville community and has established a tradition of excellence in helping patients achieve their highest level of independence, while managing their disease process. As the recipient of the 2019 RPA Exemplary Practice of the Year Award, Nephrology Associates’ dedication to excellence is evidenced by the credentials of its 30 physicians who serve in a variety of office-based and acute care settings as well as on an array of hospital committees including managed care, critical care, nutritional support and ethics. Nephrology Associates understands well that quality of care is key for every patient and is dedicated to providing comprehensive, holistic and personalized care for its patients. To learn more about Nephrology Associates, visit www.tnkidney.com.
