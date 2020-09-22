NephCare, LLC Reaches Agreement to Provide Chronic Care Management Services to Kidney Specialists of Minnesota
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based NephCare, LLC, a division of Nephrology Associates, recently reached an agreement with Kidney Specialists of Minnesota to provide Chronic Care Management (CCM) services to nearly 1,000 of its chronic kidney disease patients.
“We look forward to the future of coordinated patient care through this partnership,” said Dr. Ashish Soni, Nephrology Associates President. “We’re committed to this holistic model of ongoing care management for patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease stage 3 or higher and have seen an improvement in the overall well-being for these patients since launching our CCM program in 2015.”
The agreement will provide comprehensive CCM services, including medication management, immunization/allergy review, and psychosocial evaluation, for patients living with chronic kidney disease to achieve their highest level of independence and quality of life.
“Our decision to partner with NephCare, LLC to provide these comprehensive CCM services is critical to our unified goal of delivering the highest quality of individualized medical care for our patients,” said Carrie El-Halawani, CEO of Kidney Specialists of Minnesota. “This is a pivotal moment for our practice in improving patient outcomes and providing the continuum of care needed in managing life with kidney disease.”
Nephrology Associates, PC is a leading provider of renal care for all aspects of kidney disease and related conditions. Founded in 1985, Nephrology Associates is the largest nephrology practice in the Nashville community and has established a tradition of excellence in helping patients achieve their highest level of independence, while managing their disease process. As the recipient of the 2019 RPA Exemplary Practice of the Year Award, Nephrology Associates’ dedication to excellence is evidenced by the credentials of its 30 physicians who serve in a variety of office-based and acute care settings as well as on an array of hospital committees including managed care, critical care, nutritional support and ethics. Nephrology Associates understands well that quality of care is key for every patient and is dedicated to providing comprehensive, holistic and personalized care for its patients. To learn more about Nephrology Associates, visit www.tnkidney.com.
Founded in 1978, Kidney Specialists of Minnesota (KSM) is the largest nephrology practice in the Twin Cities and surrounding communities with a team of 20 nephrologists. KSM’s mission is to provide the highest quality and most advanced medical care available to patients with chronic kidney disease, hypertension, diabetic kidney disease, kidney transplants, end stage renal disease (ESRD) and other kidney related diseases. To learn more about Kidney Specialists of Minnesota, visit www.ksmclinics.com.
Lindsey Collier
