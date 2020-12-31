Updated with Video* Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:33 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects then assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/HqfW_h41djY