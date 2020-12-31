Interstate 81 Southbound Lane Restrictions in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties Between Exits 180 and 164 Beginning Next Week

Dunmore, PA – There will be lane restrictions on I-81 SB between exit 180 (Moosic) to exit 164 (Nanticoke) and beginning Monday, January 4 through Thursday, January 14 to allow for crash damage repair work to be completed. Work will take place from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM daily.

