Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 73

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 73. This seat was held by Matt Fridy, who was elected to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, March 30, 2021; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, April 27, 2021; and the special general election for Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

“The election for House District 73 coincides with the special election for the vacant state senate seat so that we can ensure the people of Shelby County have representation,” Governor Ivey said. “I encourage everyone in this district to get out and vote. Let’s make sure that you have a strong voice advocating for you in the Alabama Legislature.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

House District 73 represents portions of Shelby County.

