Gov. Ivey awards grants to community action agencies to help low-income persons become self sufficient

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $3.2 million to help low-income families and individuals escape poverty and become economically self-sufficient.

The Community Services Block Grants will be distributed to 20 community action agencies to provide services to qualified persons in Alabama.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, many Alabamians have found themselves with even more challenging economic situations,” Gov. Ivey said. “It is my desire that funds from these Community Services Block Grants will provide programs and services to help people rise from those depths and lead fulfilling and rewarding lives that will benefit them and their families.”

The agencies will use the funds for a range of programs including ones that teach the skills and knowledge to obtain good jobs, help participants maintain the ability to stay in their homes and provide emergency assistance to prevent further declines in their lives. The types of assistance will be determined by the local agencies based on needs of their regions.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Gov. Ivey is adamant that Alabamians be able to reach their goals and dreams and lead successful lives,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to stand with Gov. Ivey in being a part of that process through these Community Services Block Grants.”

Agencies, amounts and coverage areas include:

Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. - $123,522 (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties)

Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties - $195,150 (Limestone and Madison counties)

Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. - $250,280 (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, and St. Clair counties)

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama - $143,386 (Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan counties)

Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee Inc. - $41,880 (Marion and Winston counties)

Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. - $50,614 (Walker County)

Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne counties – $188,672 (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, and Talladega counties)

Community Action of Etowah County Inc. - $70,175 (Etowah County)

Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. - $21,691 (Pickens County)

Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. - $306,275 (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties)

Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity - $406,109 (Jefferson County)

Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers, Tallapoosa, Coosa - $64,937 (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties)

Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. - $146,771 (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby counties)

Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. - $168,581 (Montgomery County)

Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. - $101,849 (Lee County)

Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. - $69,339 (Macon and Russell counties)

Organized Community Action Program Inc. - $149,036 (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike counties)

Community Action Agency of South Alabama - $229,541 (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe, and Wilcox counties)

Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. - $153,062 (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties)

Mobile Community Action Inc. - $327,824 (Mobile and Washington counties)

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

