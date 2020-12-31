Department of Financial Services Highlights 20 Successes of 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Financial Services highlighted the Top 20 Successes of 2020. Through the year Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis worked to support Florida families and businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic, fought fraud and held scam artists accountable, advocated for Florida’s brave firefighters and first responders, responded to a historic hurricane season, provided record-breaking unclaimed property returns to Floridians, and advocated for Florida consumers and businesses.

Supported Florida Families and Businesses during the COVID-19 Pandemic

6. CFO Patronis’ Division of Accounting and Auditing worked closely with state emergency managers to expedite procurement of vital emergency medical supplies including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline personnel working to protect communities throughout the pandemic. The State Treasury also recorded more than $72 million in interest to date from prudent investment of federal CARES Act funding.

9. In a relentless effort to fight fraud in Florida, CFO Patronis’ insurance fraud detectives opened 1,200 fraud investigations in 2020 and made more than 300 arrests leading to more than $3 million in court ordered restitution.

10. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than 3,700 arrests have been made in fraud, arson and the misuse of state funds leading to more than $162 million in court ordered restitution. The CFO’s Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations also conducted more than 2,900 fire & explosives investigations leading to 221 arrests in 2020.

16. The 2020 Hurricane Season was the most active hurricane season on record with 30 named storms and 12 making landfall in the U.S. The CFO oversaw the deployment of 5 Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Teams on missions to assist in recovery following two storms in Florida and Louisiana.

17. The CFO continued to support Floridians through his statewide Insurance Consumer Helpline (1-877-MY-FL-CFO). In 2020, insurance specialists answered more than 243,000 total calls and opened more than 18,000 insurance complaints resulting in the recovery of more than $23 million for Florida insurance consumers. Since taking office in 2017, his consumer services staff have handled more than 970,000 calls, opened more than 69,000 insurance complaints and assisted consumers in recovering more than $130 million.

18. In an effort to further protect Florida consumers during a challenging year, CFO Patronis successfully urged Citizens Property Insurance Corporation to reverse their decision to cancel homeowner’s insurance policies during the 2020 Hurricane Season.