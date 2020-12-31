CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Issues Fire Safety Tips Ahead of New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Important Fireworks Safety Tips

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Floridians across the state make plans to celebrate this New Year’s Eve, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is reminding citizens to stay safe by incorporating the following safety tips when using fireworks. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), fireworks cause approximately 19,500 fires each year and result in an estimated $105 million in direct property damage nationwide. CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “While many will be eager to have a good time this News Year’s Eve, please remember to celebrate safely and ensure a happy new year for your friends and family by following a few simple but important firework safety tips. If the proper safety precautions aren’t taken, fireworks can cause injury and property damage and can turn a fun night into a tragic one quickly. As we ring in 2021, I encourage all Floridians to be safe and smart this New Year’s Eve.”1. Stay away from unapproved sparklers – Per Florida Statute, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is responsible for updating an annual list of approved sparklers. Never use sparklers without close adult supervision.

2. Throw away the duds – Relighting a dud can cause it to explode, which can lead to serious injury. If fireworks don’t light, always drench them in water to make sure they are completely extinguished.

3. Protect your children – Never let young children use fireworks or sparklers as they can cause third-degree burns if not handled properly. Glow sticks are a fantastic way for young kids to celebrate safely.

4. Remember your neighbors and pets – Always keep pets inside and a safe distance from fireworks. Also, be mindful that many in our state, including first responders and veterans, suffer from PTSD and your celebration could impact their symptoms.

5. Always have a fire extinguisher on hand – Disposing of fireworks and sparklers the right way can prevent an accident from happening. Using water or a fire extinguisher makes sure everything is cool enough to throw away.

