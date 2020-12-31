City of Topeka & CRC to help with rent and utilities - Make an Appointment

The Community Resources Council is partnering with the City of Topeka to help residents with rent and other needs.
The program is called Operation COVID-19 - Basic Needs Assistance, Mortgage, Rent & Utilities.
They are taking appointments for applications to this program.
Call 233-1365 to schedule an appointment Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm.
If the line is busy please leave a name and phone number so our staff can call you back within 24 hours.
We are only making appointments by phone and ask that clients come in to pick up their applications.
Please see below for what you need to take for the interview. Call 233-1365 if you have questions.
