PennDOT Winter Survey and 511PA Provide Valuable Winter Information

With the winter season in full swing, PennDOT is asking for your feedback if you live in or drive through Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, or Jefferson counties.

The brief survey consists of nine questions aimed at determining road conditions, customer satisfaction and areas of travel.

The link for the survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D10WinterServices.

Survey information has historically provided PennDOT with targeted road concerns, suggestions for improvement and feedback that is valuable to winter operations.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Armstrong, Clarion, Butler, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10. Information about infrastructure in District 10, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D10Results.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT's winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.