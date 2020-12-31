UPDATED News Release - LSA - Derby Barracks
*****UPDATED NEW RELEASE*****
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A504890
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12-22-20 approximately 1842 hours
STREET: VT Rte 100
TOWN: Troy
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Troy Fire Department
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Light snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: lightly covered in snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Justin Britch
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Laceration to forehead
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12-22-20 at approximately 1842 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks was advised of a
crash that occurred involving a utility pole in front of the Troy Fire
Department. The crash was witnessed. Surveillance will be reviewed. Evidence
was collected from the scene. The male operator was picked up from the scene by
a pick up truck, which arrived just moments after the crash occurred. The male
operator left the scene of the crash, after snapping the utility pole in half
and failed to notify law enforcement of the damage. The vehicle was towed from
the scene. The male operator called VSP on 12-23-20 and identified himself as Britch.
On 12-30-20 Britch was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court – Criminal Division
- Orleans County on 02-09-2021 to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of a Crash
causing property damage.
Corporal Amy LeClair
VSP-Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby VT 05829
Tel: 802-334-8881
Fax: 802-334-4739