UPDATED News Release - LSA - Derby Barracks

*****UPDATED NEW RELEASE*****

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A504890

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12-22-20 approximately 1842 hours

STREET: VT Rte 100

TOWN: Troy

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Troy Fire Department

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Light snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: lightly covered in snow

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Justin Britch

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Laceration to forehead

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12-22-20 at approximately 1842 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks was advised of a

crash that occurred involving a utility pole in front of the Troy Fire

Department. The crash was witnessed. Surveillance will be reviewed. Evidence

was collected from the scene. The male operator was picked up from the scene by

a pick up truck, which arrived just moments after the crash occurred. The male

operator left the scene of the crash, after snapping the utility pole in half

and failed to notify law enforcement of the damage. The vehicle was towed from

the scene. The male operator called VSP on 12-23-20 and identified himself as Britch.

On 12-30-20 Britch was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court – Criminal Division

- Orleans County on 02-09-2021 to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of a Crash

causing property damage.

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-4739