The World Happiness Foundation announces its Board of Advisors
With this Board of Advisors the Foundation is ready to fulfill its mission of Realizing a World with Freedom, Consciousness and Happiness. For All.
We are here to unite and amplify those leaders, institutions, and programs that are making the world a happier place.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The further humanity goes through the industrial and digital (r)evolution, the more obvious their limitations become. We are witnessing unprecedented inequalities, a decrease in mental and physical health, reduced happiness, and an increase in systemic violence over natural resources. In such critical times, a need for a more just society, happier and more conscious living, and a healthy planet is emerging.
— Luis Gallardo
The World Happiness Foundation’s purpose is to realize such a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness, FOR ALL. Humanity has never faced simultaneously such vulnerability and opportunity to make this come true. We are not asking in vain how can we realize a world where everyone is free, healthy, and happy. On the contrary, The World Happiness Foundation is actively working on finding the answer to this most important question.
"Thankfully, the number of creative thinkers, social impact organizations, and practitioners who understand that this is not a zero-sum game is growing. And we are here to unite and amplify those leaders, institutions, and programs that are making the world a happier place" states Luis Gallardo, founder and president of the World Happiness Foundation.
Members of the Advisory Board. December 2020.
Satinder Singh Rekhi. (Founding Board Member). Chief executive officer of R Systems, a software product engineering listed public company in India. Having graduated from the prestigious IIT – Kharagpur (India) with a bachelor’s degree in technology, Rekhi also possesses an MBA degree from the California State University (USA), and has attended several leadership programs from the University of Berkeley and Harvard Business School.
Thakhur S. Powdyel. Former Minister of Education in Bhutan. He is an educator by choice, conviction and passion. His abiding interests include, inter alia, education as the noble sector, institutional integrity, national self-respect, gross national happiness, environment and sustainable development. My Green School: An Outline reflects his vision of holistic education as an instrument for human and societal flourishing, and is translated into several languages worldwide.
Dr. Philip Kotler is the S. C. Johnson Distinguished Professor of International Marketing at the J. L. Kellogg School of Management. He has been honored as one of the world’s leading marketing thinkers. He received his M.A. degree in economics (1953) from the University of Chicago and his Ph.D. degree in economics (1956) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.), and has received honorary degrees from 22 universities including Stockholm University, the University of Zurich, Athens University of Economics and Business, Budapest School of Economics and Administrative Science, the Kracow School of Business and Economics, and DePaul University.
Zahra Karsan. Certified in Mindset Coaching, Positive Psychology and Neuroscience, Zahra is a trusted Success Coach to dozens of global executives and a Public Speaker. She is the best selling author of How Do You TAKE YOUR HAPPY? and is the creator of the REWIRE System, a groundbreaking methodology that retrains your brain for greater happiness and success. Her company, GetZEND, offers a suite of products that include online video training and the award winning GetZENd App to help you stay on track with your goals.
Dr. Saamdu Chetri. Former executive director of the GNH Centre in Bhutan. He played a great role in consolidating the Swiss development support program in Bhutan, balancing both hardware (constructing aesthetically based training institute, colleges, hospital, research centres) and software programs (Human Resource and Training). As well as expanding several programs to the national level in Education, Renewable Natural Resources, Rural Infrastructure.
Valerie Freilich. She served the Professional services industry in the USA and France at Organizations and professionals (from manager to executives), to develop their leadership capacity and transform their culture to succeed in challenging complex environments. She serves as an Executive coach, an organization development consultant, and a training specialist in leadership skills. She value awareness as a stepping stone for transformation and use practical tools and skills to capture realities and develop capacities for better impact and performance.
Professor Manas Mandal. Dr. Manas K Mandal is a Distinguished Visiting Professor at Indian Institute of Technology - Kharagpur. He is also an Adjunct Professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, IISC, Bangalore. He was formerly a Distinguished Scientist and Director-General - Life sciences in DRDO, India. He holds a Ph.D. degree in psychology from Calcutta University, India; completed his post-doctoral research as Fulbright Fellow, USA, & a NSERC Fellow, Canada. As a visiting faculty, Dr. Mandal completed his tenure at Harvard University, USA; Kyushu University, Japan; & Aachen University, Germany.
Dr. Raj Raghunathan. He is the Zale Centennial Professor of Business at the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. He is interested in exploring how people’s judgments and decisions impact their happiness and fulfillment. Raj’s work has appeared in both scientific journals like The Journal of Consumer Research, Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes and The Journal of Personality and Social Psychology and in mass media outlets like The Atlantic, The New York Times, Fortune, Forbes, Harvard Business Review, Inc, and Fast Company.
Aneel Chima, PhD, is director of the Division of Health and Human Performance and of the Stanford Flourishing Project. His teaching and research aims to answer the questions, "What does it mean to flourish as human beings in an age of hyper-complexity?" and "What is the future of human flourishing as cultural and life rhythms increasingly accelerate?" He is co-founder and managing partner of AT THE CORE, a consulting boutique specializing in facilitating transformative change through enhancing the emotional, social, and neurophysiological drivers of team and leadership thriving.
Dr. Vandana Shiva. She is trained as a Physicist and did her Ph.D. on the subject “Hidden Variables and Non-locality in Quantum Theory” at the University of Western Ontario in Canada. She later shifted to inter-disciplinary research in science, technology and environmental policy, which she carried out at the Indian Institute of Science and the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore, India. In 1982, she left to set up her Research Foundation for Science, Technology and Natural Resource Policy in her home town of Dehra Dun in the foothills of the Himalaya.
Dr. Paul Atkins. He is a Visiting Associate Professor with the Crawford School of Public Policy (Australian National University) where he teaches leadership and organizational behavior. His research has focused on the interventions to reduce stress while enhancing relationships, wellbeing, perspective taking and cooperation in groups and organizations. Paul is a registered organizational psychologist with a PhD in Psychology from Cambridge University.
Dr. Rosalinda Ballesteros. Director of the Institute of Happiness Sciences, Universidad Tecmilenio. Master of Applied Positive Psychology, The University of Pennsylvania. Bachelor of International Relations, Master of Communications, PhD in Humanities, Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.
Berry Liberman. She is the co-founder and Creative Director of Small Giants, the Publisher and Editor of Dumbo Feather magazine and a mum to the three cutest kids in the world. Small Giants was founded in 2007 to create, support, nurture and empower businesses that are contributing to the world in a meaningful way. Dumbo Feather is a labour of love. Designed, edited and printed in Melbourne, Australia, it is a quarterly journal highlighting the stories of extraordinary people, living lives of passion and commitment to changing the world we live in.
Daniel Almagor. He is the CEO of Small Giants, a company he started with his wife, Berry Liberman, to effect social and environmental change through business, and Australia's first B Corporation. He is also the founding Chairman of the Impact Investment Group, a finance vehicle for B corporations and other like minded businesses. He was the inaugural Social Entrepreneur in Residence at RMIT, the founder and former CEO of Engineers Without Borders Australia, Chairperson of Jewish Aid Australia and on the wisdom council for Hub Melbourne.
Mohit Mukheerje. He is the founding Director of Centre for Executive Education. He has also served as Vice President of Programs for Watson U, the first incubator leading to a degree for next generation social entrepreneurs. Prior to these positions, Mohit Mukherjee served as Education Program Manager of the Earth Charter Initiative, a global movement of organizations and individuals promoting sustainable development.
Dr. Loretta Breuning. Founder of the Inner Mammal Institute and Professor Emerita of Management at California State University, East Bay. She is the author of many personal development books, including Habits of a Happy Brain: Retrain Your Brain to Boost Your Serotonin, Dopamine, Oxytocin and Endorphin Levels. As a teacher and a parent, she was not convinced by prevailing theories of human motivation. Then she learned about the brain chemistry we share with earlier mammals and everything made sense.
Dr. Mavis Tsai. She is a clinical psychologist and senior research scientist at the University of Washington’s Center for Science of Social Connection. She is the co-creator of Functional Analytic Psychotherapy (FAP), a treatment that harnesses the power of the therapeutic relationship to transform clients’ lives. She is a recipient of Washington State Psychological Association’s Distinguished Psychologist Award in recognition of significant contributions to the field of psychology, and is a Fellow of the Association for Contextual Behavioral Science.
Nichol Bradford. Co-Founder of the TransTech Conference. She is fascinated by human potential, and has always been interested in how technology can help individuals expand beyond their perceived limits to develop and transform themselves to the highest level. She spent the last decade exploring these ideas in the online game industry, serving as a senior executive with responsibility for strategy, operations and marketing for major brands that include: Activision Blizzard, Disney, and Vivendi. Now, as the CEO of the Willow Group, Nichol is applying those same skills to the realm of elevating psychological well-being.
To reach our goal of #10billionhappyby2050 we have estimated that 25 million change-makers, including educators, health professionals, business leaders and government officials must positively impact 400 people each in their lifetime. It is 2020 now. We have 30 years to achieve our goal.
Here you can get access to the World Happiness Foundation Theory of Change. https://bit.ly/WorldHappinessFoundationToC
About the WORLD HAPPINESS FOUNDATION
The World Happiness Foundation’s purpose is to realize a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness, for all, and during this time, belonging is more important than ever. Loneliness, anxiety, and depression have increased exponentially around the globe. Beyond creating a culture of inclusion and a sense of belonging to fulfill our human need, belonging is also the path to effective teamwork, creativity, innovation and the way to unlock individuals and communities' whole potential.
