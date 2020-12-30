Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SR 690 Bridge Closed, Moscow, Lackawanna County

12/30/2020

​SR 690 is closed from the intersection of Bryant Lane in Moscow Boro to the intersection of Foundry Rd, Willow St, in Moscow due to the closure of the bridge at the intersection of Foundry Rd, Willow St in Moscow.   A detour is in place from Eastbound SR 690 head north on Aberdeen Rd (SR 2005) to right turn onto Reservoir Rd (SR 2004) to right turn onto SR 690 West.   From Westbound SR 690 turn right onto Reservoir Rd (SR 2004) to left turn onto Aberdeen Rd (SR 2005) to left turn onto SR 690 East.  The work should take several weeks.   Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.   Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.   Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.   MEDIA CONTACT: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502   Source: PennDOT District 4  

