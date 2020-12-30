Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Newly Designed License Plates Available for Disabled Veterans and Persons

Disabled veterans and disabled persons will receive newly designed license plates at renewal time, beginning January 1, 2021.

At the time of renewal, there will be a $5 per plate mailing fee per license plate set to receive the new license plate. A 45-day plate ordered permit will be issued to use until the new license plate set arrives in the mail.

Disabled veteran plate owners will be reverified with the Veterans Administration at the time of renewal. A new disabled veteran plate application will have to be submitted to the veteran’s local county treasurer’s office.

Applications are located at county treasurer offices and online. Print the Disabled Person Parking Permit and License Plate Application here or the Military License Plate Application here. For more information, contact your local county treasurer's office

