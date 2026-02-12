The 2026 Winter Newsletter Is Now Available!
The Winter Newsletter has arrived!
This edition will cover a wide range of topics. Learn more about the Millionaire for Life game by the South Dakota Lottery, how to properly apply use tax to construction costs, why good communication during an audit is important, and more!
Read about it in the Winter 2026 Newsletter.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.