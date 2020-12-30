Amarillo, TX Multi-Property Real Estate Auction set by Assiter Auctioneers
This auction features 2 residential/investment properties. Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces a multi-property residential real estate auction of properties in Amarillo, Texas, on Tuesday, January 12 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“This auction features 2 residential/investment properties and will be held on-site in Amarillo, Texas” said Assiter. “Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs.”
The auction dates, properties’ addresses and highlights follow:
Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm
3401 S. Lamar Street, Amarillo, TX 79109
• 2,117± sq. ft. home - 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage on a large corner lot with 2 living areas; potential for 3 bedrooms. Needs some TLC. New roof in Dec. 2020.
Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 4:00 pm
8406 English Bay Parkway, Amarillo, TX 79119
• 1,718 sq. ft. Westover Village Garden home - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, open floor plan with hard wood floors through-out main living areas. Large kitchen with cabinets & counter space, island, gas stove and granite countertops. Gas fireplace in living area. Isolated master bedroom with walk-in closet. Large side patio and yard.
For information, call Ryan Rickles, Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005) or visit www.assiter.com.
The auctions are open to the public and will be live events with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
