Route 837 East Carson Street Utility Work Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on East Carson Street (Route 837) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Saturday, January 4-9 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed on East Carson Street between 17th and 19th Streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Crews from Mele & Mele Inc. will conduct waterline repair work.

Although the work is occurring within the current limits of the East Carson Street Improvement Project, PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Jim Madigan at 412-475-4239.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

