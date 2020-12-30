12/30/2020

CFO Patronis Honors Second Longest Licensed Insurance Agent in the State of Florida TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a proclamation to David Freeman of Key West for his dedication and commitment to the insurance industry. Freeman is the second-longest-serving licensed insurance agent in the state of Florida and will be celebrating his 89th birthday on New Year’s Eve. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Happy birthday and congratulations to David Freeman for his long-serving career in the insurance industry. It is remarkable that for more than 60 years, David has been a licensed insurance agent in the state of Florida, and I commend him for his dedication and protecting the life and property of the citizens of Florida. As he approaches his 89th birthday on New Year’s Eve, I hear David still loves what he does and comes into the office every day! I’m honored to wish David a Happy Birthday and present him with this proclamation recognizing this tremendous accomplishment.” Originally licensed October 7, 1957, David Freeman is the owner of The Porter Allen Company in Key West, which was founded in 1891 and is the oldest insurance agency in Key West and the Florida Keys. David graduated from the University of Miami in 1954 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. As of this past October, David has been an active licensee for 63 years. David’s father purchased Porter Allen Company in 1927, and David joined his dad in the agency in 1957. David and his wife Elizabeth have been married for 54 years and his two children are both involved in the business with him. As he approaches his 89th birthday on New Year’s Eve, David still loves what he does and comes into the office every day. PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, David Freeman is a proud 5th generation Key West native and a 4th generation Key West Conch; and

WHEREAS, David graduated from the University of Miami in 1954 with a Bachelor of Business Administration intending to pursue a career as an accountant; and

WHEREAS, David joined his father, William Freeman Sr., and brother Billy Freeman in the family insurance business in 1957; and

WHEREAS, The Porter Allen Company was founded in 1891 and is not only the oldest insurance agency in Key West and the Florida Keys but South Florida as well; and

WHEREAS, David attended the Insurance Company of North America Agents Training in Philadelphia and obtained his Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter designation in 1974; and

WHEREAS, in 1985, David started a three-year term as a director with the Professional Insurance Agents of Florida and also served as president of the Key West Rotary Club in 1997; and

WHEREAS, David and his wife Elizabeth have been married for 54 years and have two children that are both involved in the family business with him; and

WHEREAS, David is approaching his 89th birthday on New Year’s Eve, and still loves what he does in his insurance business and comes into the office every day.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshall of the State of Florida does hereby honor the hard work of DAVID FREEMAN and commend him for his dedication to the insurance industry and protecting the life and property of the citizens of Florida.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF the Chief Financial Officer of the State of Florida has hereunto subscribed his name and has caused the Official Seal of the State of Florida to be hereunto affixed in the City of Tallahassee on the 23 day of December 2020.

