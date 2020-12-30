Charging Your Car Battery is an Easy Way to Save Money & Reduce Car Trouble Woes

Dead or flat batteries have always been a top cause of car troubles, but reports from AAA say there’s been a dramatic increase in the number of dead vehicle batteries in 2020. In today’s world, plugging in a smartphone to recharge the battery is second nature, but did you know you can do the same with your car battery? Regularly charging your car battery can extend its lifespan by as much as three times, saving you money, hass CTEK’s popular MXS 5.0 battery charger charges batteries up to 110AH and maintains larger batteries up to 160AH. The MXS 5.0 is for all types of lead-acid 12v batteries and features a unique reconditioning mode that restores stratified and deeply discharg

When your car battery is charged, you have the peace of mind of knowing you can rely on your vehicle to start and take you wherever life leads in 2021.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most popular New Year’s resolutions include saving money, managing stress, and living life to the fullest. CTEK knows regularly charging your car battery is a simple way to ensure you do all three.

In today’s world, plugging in a smartphone to recharge the battery is second nature, but did you know you can do the same with your car battery?

Dead or flat batteries have always been a top cause of car troubles, but reports from AAA say there’s been a dramatic increase in the number of dead vehicle batteries in 2020.

“This year, we saw a change in driving habits due to COVID-19. People traveled less and stayed at home more. Daily commutes were eliminated as companies switched to work-from-home policies,” explained Bobbie DuMelle, executive vice president of CTEK North America. “As a result, cars remained parked in driveways or garages for long periods of time, draining down their batteries.”

Regularly charging your car battery can extend its lifespan by as much as three times, saving you money, hassle, and the stress of dealing with a dead battery.

The average cost of a new lead-acid car battery runs between $125 to $200, and that’s just for the battery itself. Labor fees to have the battery replaced at a workshop or dealership will add to the price tag

When your car battery is charged, you have the peace of mind of knowing you can rely on your vehicle to start and take you wherever life leads in 2021.

For more than 30 years, CTEK has been a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, and CTEK’s high-quality, reliable chargers are effective, easy to use, and safe for the battery and the user.

CTEK sells more than 1 million battery chargers each year across the globe. CTEK’s line of battery chargers means they have the right charger to meet your needs, including the popular MXS 5.0 battery charger which works with all 12v lead-acid batteries.

CTEK’s smart pulse technology means you can leave the charger attached to your battery for long periods of time without worrying about the battery overcharging.

When your battery is charged, you have peace of mind knowing you can rely on your vehicle to start and take you wherever life leads in 2021.

“New Year’s resolutions are all about improving our lives. Charging your car battery is a simple way to make a big impact,” said DuMelle. “Plus it’s easy to do. With a CTEK charger, you don’t need extensive automotive or battery knowledge to charge a car battery.”

CTEK battery chargers and accessories are available on Amazon.com or at smartercharger.com.

ABOUT CTEK, INC.

* CTEK is a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge and continuous investment in innovation means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the global market.

* CTEK offers the market high-quality, reliable chargers and accessories that are effective, easy to use (plug and play) and, most importantly, safe (for the user, the vehicle electronics, the battery, and the charger).

* With products and solutions for 6, 12 & 24 volt lead-acid & lithium (12 V LiFePO4) as well as Electrical Vehicle batteries, CTEK products are designed and tested to deliver maximum performance for all battery charging needs.

* CTEK sells over one million battery chargers each year across the globe and regularly tops the chart in independent battery charger tests.

* CTEK supplies chargers to the world’s most recognized manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, BMW, Camaro, Cadillac, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce.

* For more information about CTEK, INC. visit www.ctek.com

CTEK MXS 5.0 - Charging