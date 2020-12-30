OGARAJETS VP Project Management Chris Ison Retiring
Respected industry veteran leaves leading aircraft brokerage after more than 30 yearsATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), a leader in comprehensive, concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has announced that Vice President, Project Management Chris Ison will retire on December 31, 2020.
In a letter to clients, OGARAJETS President & CEO Johnny Foster stated, “Chris Ison will retire after nearly 31 years of dedicated service to our team and every one of our clients. Chris’ time at OGARA was integral to building the company and the client experience enjoyed today.”
OGARAJETS works with clients around the world, providing them with services that include aircraft brokerage, private jet acquisitions, management, and leasing. The company is well known in the industry and has strong relationships with leading aircraft manufacturers like Bombardier, Gulfstream, Dassault Falcon, Embraer, and Textron, as well as with lenders, legal experts, maintenance facilities, and aircraft refurbishment providers.
Joining OGARAJETS in 1990, Ison helped the company develop and expand its operation in many areas through the years, including market research, database management, advertising and client development. After her departure from OGARAJETS, she intends to support philanthropic efforts with both Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where she earned a BS in Aviation Management degree and an MBA and the International Aviation Women’s Association (IAWA).
Foster goes on to note that Project Manager & Closing Specialist Aaron Smelsky, who has shadowed Ison for many months, will have among his duties to ensure the company continues to reflect her commitment to an exceptional client experience.
About OGARAJETS
Founded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $6 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions, and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.
