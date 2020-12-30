2020-12-30 08:55:54.377 Florissant Woman Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Susan Poole of Florissant recently won the top prize of $50,000 on a Missouri Lottery “Gold Rush” Scratchers ticket. 

Poole purchased the winning ticket at Huck’s Food Store, 3500 Patterson Road, in Florissant. 

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $29 million went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

