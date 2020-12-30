How Will Consumers Keep All Those Gadgets Safe and Organized?
Holiday Spending on Tech Gifts Projected to Exceed 2019 Levels
Chances are pretty good that you received or gave a gift of technology this past holiday. Now you need to be thinking about how you are going to be keeping it all safe and organized.”EL CAJON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spending on tech gifts by U.S. consumers during the 2020 holiday season is projected to exceed last year’s levels by 10%. Smartphones, laptops, and video game consoles are the most popular.
Why such optimism when it comes to holiday tech spending? With limits on travel and social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spending on productivity and gaming accessories represents a way to keep friends, family, and even co-workers connected and entertained.
“Chances are pretty good that you received or gave a gift of technology this past holiday season,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge, a prominent provider of Laptop Carrying Cases & Tech. “Now you need to be thinking about how you or your loved one is going to keep all that expensive tech safe and organized.”
Mobile Edge offers the industry’s leading selection of fashionable, protective laptop carrying bases from messenger bags and backpacks to computer totes and briefcases. All come with a lifetime warranty and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. With such a wide assortment of distinctive styles, versatility, and functionality, Mobile Edge offers something for everyone.
Featured Cases & Backpacks
Mobile Edge’s award-winning Core Gaming Backpack offers ample storage and organization for laptop and gaming consoles, with plenty of pockets and compartments for stashing cables, chargers, cords, headphones, and more.
The full-featured Professional Rolling Laptop Case and matching Backpack are the perfect combination for professionals on the go, offering style, versatility, and lots of room for a variety of devices, accessories, and personal items.
Our Graphite Collection is a big hit with professionals. It represents a fresh, edgy take on seven of our most popular backpacks, messenger bags, and briefcases redesigned using a new, premium graphite-colored nylon material.
Our Select & Premium Briefcases and Messenger Bags provide superior protection and organization for computers and other gear. Available in several colors, they offer dedicated storage for laptops, tablets cell phones, accessories, files, and more.
The SmartPack Backpack is a no-nonsense backpack. Ergonomically designed and super lightweight, it’s the smart choice for students. Available in eight colors, it features dedicated storage and comes with a Microfiber-lined pouch for a tablet.
Made of all-natural cotton canvas, Mobile Edge’s ECO Laptop Messenger is popular with busy students and professionals, especially commuters. It’s available in black, navy blue, charcoal, and olive.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
