New Haven Barracks / Sexual assault

CASE#: 19B503067

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Michael Notte

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: Between the years 2003-2004

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vernon, Vermont

VIOLATIONS:

1 count Sexual Assault/Aggravated, 13 VSA 3253(a)(9)

2 counts Sexual Assault/Fear of imminent bodily injury, 13 VSA 3252(a)(3)

1 count Lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, 13 VSA 2602

ACCUSED: Todd M. Chisholm

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Brookfield, Massachusetts

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In September 2019, the Vermont State Police received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred in the town of Vernon, Vermont. This crime was reported to have occurred between the years of 2003-04. Members of the Criminal Division were assigned to investigate this allegation. After a lengthy investigation probable cause was found, and an arrest warrant was issued for Todd M. Chisholm, 56, of North Brookfield, Massachusetts, on suspicion of the above charges. Chisholm is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor known to him during 2003 and 2004.

Vermont State Police detectives collaborated with detectives from the Massachusetts State Police, and Chisholm was located at his residence in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, and taken into custody without incident on Dec. 19, 2020. Chisholm was subsequently arraigned on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Count in Brattleboro, Vermont. Chisholm pleaded not guilty and was ordered released on conditions.

It should be noted that Chisholm was Vermont State Police trooper from February 1988 until September 2001.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-28-20

COURT: Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Count in Brattleboro

BAIL: Released on court ordered conditions

MUG SHOT: Included