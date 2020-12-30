Sophie Felix is Now Public Relations for Y+M CBD
Sophie Felix is now Public Relations for Y+M to offer opportunities to expand into the growing CBD health, fitness and influencer markets.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2017 by a team of supergeeks, cannabis enthusiasts and fitness experts, Y+M is positioning itself as the top company in the US to help athletes and those focused on performance get better quality CBD for pain and recovery. The health benefits and evidence of the hemp plant are well documented and proven by scientific studies across the world. Y+M specializes in developing proprietary blends that are crafted in small batches which is why their company slogan is referred to as “Y+M CBD Designed For You.”
Based on Y+M having success working with professional athletes they have created a lineup of products that are cost effective and powerful. Sophie Felix stated “What makes Y+M stand out most is the efficiency of their products and ability to make unique terpene driven formulations which are customized for different solutions including energy, pain, sleep and focus.”
According to the Brightfield Group in 2020, the US CBD market is projected to reach $4.7 billion in sales with 14% growth from 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. By 2025, Brightfield Group estimates the total US CBD market could reach $16.8 billion. Despite these market challenges due to economic pressures faced by consumers due to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic the base of US CBD consumers is still growing strong. Consumers adapted in Q2 2020 with 47% of CBD consumers purchasing online last quarter.
Y+M’s SVP stated “Sophie Felix will be taking on the role of helping contribute to the brands growth and working directly with athletes and influencers, as well as cannabis and fitness enthusiasts. Her previous experience within the community and her ability to reach all target markets adds huge value to our expanding team. Y+M was built an alpha brand and Sophie is an alpha female so it’s a perfect fit for us.”
Sophie concludes by stating, “I’m extremely proud to represent Y+M as Public Relations as this is a huge opportunity for me to work with one of the fastest growing brands in the CBD space. Y+M provides a strong platform which allows me to help professional athletes get in touch with our brand and also educate the general public and entrepreneurs who are showing more interest in the healthy benefits of including CBD into their lifestyle. I just met with some of their athletes and influencers in NYC, we are preparing production on campaigns in both the east and west coast. I’m confident to bring on my expertise to make a big statement in 2021, especially with our Delta 8 products. This is going to be a big win and we’re going to get really creative.”
Sophie Felix is CEO of HBM Talent & Management and Co-Founder/CEO of ICBWA a non-profit business organization. She is a passionate advocate for CBD education to help individuals and veterans who suffer from PTSD and mental health issues. She has made a name for herself as an award winning entrepreneur and devout philanthropist. Having been honored, awarded and nominated by many distinct organizations including recipient of the 2020 ABC 10News Leadership Award, 2018 Latina Corporate Executive of the Year nominee and Honorable mention by Latina Style Magazine, recipient of a California Hero award by CA State Senate, Telly Award winner, as well as Inspirational Woman of the Year and Rising Star nominations hailing from the National Latina Business Women’s Association of Los Angeles.
Stephany Polanco
HBM Talent & Mgmt
info@hbmtalent.com