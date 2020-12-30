Gov. Ivey awards grants to help domestic violence victims in south central Alabama

— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants to three nonprofit organizations that assist victims of domestic violence and raise awareness of these issues and available services in south central Alabama.

“For anyone suffering from abuse, I want you to know that there is help available,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the staff members of these organizations for the important work they do in helping victims of domestic violence and raising awareness of these issues in their communities.”

A $110,575 grant awarded to the Family Sunshine Center will help provide trainings to increase awareness of domestic violence in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties. The center also provides safe shelter, counseling and other services directly to victims.

Legal Services Alabama Inc. will use a $90,000 grant to represent low-income clients in domestic violence cases in Autauga, Bullock, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery and Pike counties.

A grant of $32,000 to SABRA Sanctuary Inc. will help provide domestic violence awareness, education and prevention at schools, health fairs and other events in Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties. The organization also provides safe shelter and other services directly to victims.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in commending these organizations and the people there who are making a difference in people’s lives,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Along with grants, these organizations rely on local, private donations to ensure that services remain available year round at no cost to victims.

The toll-free Alabama Domestic Violence Hotline is (800) 650-6522.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.