Culture Overlord: A New Video Game Released That Explores Media’s Impact

About

Jennifer Ann's Group is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity preventing teen dating violence. Since 2008 the charity has produced over 60 serious games about issues impacting young people including bystander awareness, consent, healthy relationships, media literacy, and teen dating violence prevention. This evidence-based approach to violence prevention through serious video games has been shown to be effective at changing unhealthy attitudes or beliefs after a single game session.

Gaming Against Violence: An Exploratory Evaluation Through Mechanical Turk of the Efficacy of Persuasive Digital Games in Improving Unhealthy Relationship Attitudes