THE TECHNANCIAL COMPANY Is Pleased to Announce That 2 Significant Deals Were Closed in the Last Weeks of 2020
The Technancial Company Limited - advanced real-time risk management tools for Global Markets, for Global Firms
JANUS™ Risk Manager, JANUS™ Behavioural Analytics, JANUS™ Margin Engine and JANUS™ Trade Surveillance are used by global institutions across markets, regions and asset classes.
TTC has entered agreements to deliver Initial Margin calculation and Credit Risk controls on the Cloud to two significant Global Financial Market participants.
TTC delivers a solution for two different use cases – addressing real-time Initial and Variation Margin awareness, which we are uniquely positioned to deliver. Demand continues to grow significantly.”LONDION, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TTC signed two clients, one a Global Tier 1 Bank, the other a well-established voice and electronic broking and information business, both headquartered in the UK.
— Mirko Marcadella, CEO of The Technancial Company
All major Tier 1 banks have active strategies to move services onto the Public Cloud, and as our technology is deployable in the Public Cloud and is Cloud agnostic, the selection process was narrowed down to TTC. We have demonstrated success for these types of customers, as well as being in the forefront of moving to the cloud.
JANUS™ Risk Manager (JRM) was chosen by the Bank because of its proven real-time capabilities, both for margin calculations and for flexible monitoring measures – customisable settings for alerts across all asset classes, accounts and exchanges – giving both global and local controls to risk managers around the globe.
JANUS™ Margin Engine on Demand (JME) was chosen by the Broker because of its ability to evaluate Initial Margin requirements on multiple exchanges and instruments, on trades awaiting acceptance, by account, by branch or for the firm globally, making potential risk visible by highlighting exposures that need to be monitored as a priority.
Mirko Marcadella, CEO of The Technancial Company, said: “TTC is pleased to be able to realise a solution for two different use cases – both really around the current challenging space of real-time Initial and Variation Margin awareness. The bonus of delivering these solutions in the cloud gives both the customer and us the opportunity to continue to improve our service while reducing the technology impact from a TCO point of view. We have seen the demand for real time risk awareness that our products are uniquely positioned to deliver, grow significantly in the last few months. Many firms have already moved forward to ensure they are equipped for this, though recent surveys have shown us that two thirds of market participants are still reliant on end of day or even later reports to identify risk, and that clearly isn’t enough.”
About The Technancial Company Ltd. (TTC)
The Technancial Company Limited delivers advanced real-time risk management and trade surveillance tools to global markets. TTC’s products, JANUS™ Risk Manager, JANUS™ Behavioural Analytics, and JANUS™ Margin Engine are used by global institutions across markets, regions and asset classes to supervise their trading, market making, DMA and HFT activities.
More than 100 risk measures and more than 60 clearing houses’ margin algorithms are supported by the JANUS™ Platform and can be used in pre-trade, post-order (at-trade) and post-trade to manage market, credit and operational risks in demanding environments.
In 2019 TTC joined forces with LIST: a natural next step in the company’s evolution having both worked to be at the forefront of the technological evolution of trading in digital markets.
Further information on The Technancial Company is available at www.technancial.com
Further information on LIST is available at www.list-group.com
