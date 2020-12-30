SANTO MINING UPDATES SHAREHOLDERS ON CORPORATE STRATEGY 2021
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp., (OTCPINK: SANP) (“Santo”, ”SAITEC”, “SANP”, or the “Company”), announces its update to shareholders for the strategic roadmap of 2021. The last two years have been extremely challenging for the company, after starting in the blockchain crypto space in the late 3rd quarter of 2017 and witnessing the 2018 crypto market crash from a market cap of $570 billion to $130 billion, then to the 2020 global Covid-19 pandemic. The company has struggled and has restructured its operations to keep itself alive, we are highly optimistic that the worst is over, and we have survived not only a crypto market crash but a global pandemic and it has made us stronger.
2021 will start with an official name change from “Santo Mining Corp.” to “Santo Blockchain Labs Corp.” We will work diligently on the corporate side to get back to compliance both financially and legally. The company has a hand full of blockchain projects that it will start to develop the space of digital assets and will be looking into blockchain 3.0 technology like Polkadot, Cardano, and Ethereum 2.0. These projects will be Digital Non-Fungible Token Fractalization of high valued artwork “PIXA.ART”; Digitalization of corporate dividends to a fungible token that will automatically pay dividends and self-destruct once the corporate debt holder is liquidated; passive RFID anti-counterfeiting tags “DNATags”; Digital Crypto Assets living will “CRYPTOMORTIS”. Additionally, the company will be aggressively looking for acquisitions or incubation of Blockchain technology specializing in Electric Vehicle Middleware, IoT Technology, Augment Reality, and or Artificial Intelligence companies.
ABOUT SANTO
SANTO is a publicly-traded company in the OTCMarkets under the symbol “SANP”, the company owns and operates a subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam tailored to the commercialization of blockchain everyday business solutions and provides consulting and outsourcing services to various corporate clients in the blockchain and software development segment.
SANTO CONTACT INFO
Frank Yglesias
President/CEO
frank@sanp.us
https://twitter.com/OTCSANP
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “will” and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company’s business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create
a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company’s business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of consumer finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
