OTCM Protocol Announces Valentine's Day Token Swap for Beta Participants
$GROO, $MSPC, and $GRLF Token Holders to Receive SEC Category 1 Compliant ST22 Tokens on February 14, 2026
GROOVY COMPANY, INC. (OTCMKTS:GROO)FAIRFILED, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groovy Company, Inc. dba OTCM Protocol “Over The Counter Microcap Protocol” (OTC:GROO), today announced a token swap for all holders of its three beta tokens — $GROO, $MSPC, and $GRLF — scheduled for February 14, 2026. The new tokens will be fully compliant with the SEC's Category 1 (Issuer-Sponsored) tokenized securities framework and will include vesting schedules to ensure market stability.
Recognizing Our Beta Partners
OTCM Protocol expressed gratitude to the three issuers and their communities who participated in the platform's beta phase:
🥇 $GROO
Groovy Company
First ST22 token launched; generated $6M+ in trading volume liquidity; validated proof-of-concept
🥇 $MSPC
MSPC Holdings
Early adopter; contributed to liquidity pool testing and platform refinement
🥇 $GRLF
GRLF Inc.
Beta participant; provided feedback on issuer onboarding and compliance processes
"Our beta partners took a leap of faith with us," said Berge Abjian, Chief Executive Officer of OTCM Protocol. "Before the SEC issued clear guidance, these issuers and their communities trusted our vision. $GROO alone generated over $6 million in trading volume and proved that tokenized micro-cap securities have real demand. We owe them a debt of gratitude."
💖 Valentine's Day Swap: February 14, 2026
On February 14, 2026, all holders of $GROO, $MSPC, and $GRLF tokens will be eligible to swap their existing tokens for new SEC Category 1 compliant ST22 Security Tokens.
🚀 Swap Details:
👉 Swap Date February 14, 2026
👉 Eligible Tokens $GROO, $MSPC, $GRLF
👉 Swap Ratio 1:1
👉 New Token Standard SPL Token-2022 (ST22) with Transfer Hooks
👉 Compliance SEC Category 1 (Issuer-Sponsored)
👉 Custody Empire Stock Transfer
⚖️ Full SEC Category 1 Compliance
The new tokens will meet all requirements under the SEC's January 28, 2026 Joint Staff Statement on Tokenized Securities:
👉 Issuer Authorization: Board resolutions obtained from all three issuers
👉 Transfer Agent Custody: Series M Preferred shares held by Empire Stock Transfer
👉 DLT as Official Record: Solana blockchain serves as Master Security holder File
👉 Direct Ownership: Token holders have direct claim to underlying securities
👉 42 Security Controls: Transfer Hooks enforce compliance on every transaction
🚀 How to Participate in the Swap
Token holders should visit "swap.otcm.vip" beginning February 10, 2026 to connect their wallets and prepare for the swap. Detailed instructions will be published on the OTCM Protocol WiKi site https://otcm.info and distributed through official social media channels.
🗓️ Key Dates:
👉 February 10, 2026 Swap portal opens for wallet connection
👉 February 14, 2026 Token swap begins
👉 February 28, 2026 Swap window closes
ABOUT OTCM PROTOCOL
https://otcm.io Groovy Company dba OTCM Protocol "Over The Counter Microcap Protocol" is an SEC Category 1 compliant blockchain platform that tokenizes micro-cap equity securities. By providing capital formation for the 11,000+ OTC companies abandoned by traditional finance, OTCM Protocol enables issuers to restore value to approximately $50 billion in trapped common shareholder equity. The platform utilizes Solana's Token-2022 standard with shares held in custody by Empire Stock Transfer
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws with respect to Groovy Company dba OTCM Protocol "Over The Counter Microcap Protocol" ("OTCM Protocol" or the "Company"), including expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects, financial results or strategies regarding OTCM Protocol and the OTCM Protocol platform, including expectations regarding the SEC's Category 1 (Issuer-Sponsored) framework for tokenized securities, the anticipated benefits and timing of platform development and issuer onboarding, the ST22 Security Token infrastructure, the assets held by the Company, the macro and political conditions surrounding digital assets and tokenized securities, the planned business strategy, plans and use of proceeds, objectives of management for future operations, the upside potential and opportunity for investors, the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, investor benefits, regulatory conditions, competitive position, technological and market trends, future financial condition and performance, and the Company's expectations, intentions, strategies, assumptions or beliefs about future events, results of operations or performance or that do not solely relate to historical or current facts.
These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events or conditions that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.
Frank Yglesias
GROOVY COMPANY, INC.
+1 4047343277
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.