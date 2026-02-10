OTCM Protocol Selected to Present at Buffalo Fireside Chats 3rd Virtual Conference
Company to showcase ST22 tokenized securities platform and Issuers Gateway onboarding system at upcoming investor event
GROOVY COMPANY, INC. (OTCMKTS:GROO)FAIRFILED, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groovy Company, Inc. dba OTCM Protocol “Over The Counter Microcap Protocol” (OTC:GROO), a Wyoming Digital Asset Corporation developing blockchain infrastructure for tokenized securities, has been selected to present at the Buffalo Fireside Chats 3rd Virtual Conference (BFCVC3), a multi-company investor event hosted by BFC Collective LLC. The conference features presentations from public companies across multiple sectors and is scheduled for later this month, with the final presentation lineup and times to be announced by the Buffalo Fireside Chats organization on February 11, 2026.
The company's presentation will provide a step-by-step walkthrough of the OTCM Issuers Gateway (https://otcm.me), the onboarding platform where public companies begin the process of tokenizing their securities on the OTCM Protocol. The video demonstration will show how issuers navigate the Gateway to create ST22 Security Tokens backed 1:1 by preferred shares held at SEC-registered transfer agent Empire Stock Transfer. The presentation will be made available as a replay following the live event.
"This presentation shows exactly how a public company goes from interested to tokenized," said Frank Yglesias, Chief Technology Officer of OTCM Protocol. "We are creating permanent markets for securities that traditional finance has abandoned — over 11,000 OTC companies with an estimated $50 billion in trapped shareholder value. The Issuers Gateway is where that process begins, and we wanted to give the BFC community a clear look at how it works."
Buffalo Fireside Chats hosts virtual conferences that provide public company management teams with a platform to present their business directly to retail and institutional investors. Participating companies are also featured in a quarterly BFC article and blog providing additional coverage of their presentations and business developments.
The scheduled presentation time will be published by Buffalo Fireside Chats on X (@buffalofireside) on February 11, 2026. A replay link and supporting materials will be shared following the event.
ABOUT OTCM PROTOCOL
https://otcm.io Groovy Company dba OTCM Protocol "Over The Counter Microcap Protocol" is an SEC Category 1 compliant blockchain platform that tokenizes micro-cap equity securities. By providing capital formation for the 11,000+ OTC companies abandoned by traditional finance, OTCM Protocol enables issuers to restore value to approximately $50 billion in trapped common shareholder equity. The platform utilizes Solana's Token-2022 standard with shares held in custody by Empire Stock Transfer
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws with respect to Groovy Company dba OTCM Protocol "Over The Counter Microcap Protocol" ("OTCM Protocol" or the "Company"), including expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects, financial results or strategies regarding OTCM Protocol and the OTCM Protocol platform, including expectations regarding the SEC's Category 1 (Issuer-Sponsored) framework for tokenized securities, the anticipated benefits and timing of platform development and issuer onboarding, the ST22 Security Token infrastructure, the assets held by the Company, the macro and political conditions surrounding digital assets and tokenized securities, the planned business strategy, plans and use of proceeds, objectives of management for future operations, the upside potential and opportunity for investors, the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, investor benefits, regulatory conditions, competitive position, technological and market trends, future financial condition and performance, and the Company's expectations, intentions, strategies, assumptions or beliefs about future events, results of operations or performance or that do not solely relate to historical or current facts.
These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events or conditions that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.
Frank Yglesias
Groovy Company, Inc.
+ +1 404-734-3277
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.