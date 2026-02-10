OTCM Protocol Selected to Present at Buffalo Fireside Chats 3rd Virtual Conference

Company to showcase ST22 tokenized securities platform and Issuers Gateway onboarding system at upcoming investor event

GROOVY COMPANY, INC. (OTCMKTS:GROO)

FAIRFILED, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groovy Company, Inc. dba OTCM Protocol “Over The Counter Microcap Protocol” (OTC:GROO), a Wyoming Digital Asset Corporation developing blockchain infrastructure for tokenized securities, has been selected to present at the Buffalo Fireside Chats 3rd Virtual Conference (BFCVC3), a multi-company investor event hosted by BFC Collective LLC. The conference features presentations from public companies across multiple sectors and is scheduled for later this month, with the final presentation lineup and times to be announced by the Buffalo Fireside Chats organization on February 11, 2026.

The company's presentation will provide a step-by-step walkthrough of the OTCM Issuers Gateway (https://otcm.me), the onboarding platform where public companies begin the process of tokenizing their securities on the OTCM Protocol. The video demonstration will show how issuers navigate the Gateway to create ST22 Security Tokens backed 1:1 by preferred shares held at SEC-registered transfer agent Empire Stock Transfer. The presentation will be made available as a replay following the live event.

"This presentation shows exactly how a public company goes from interested to tokenized," said Frank Yglesias, Chief Technology Officer of OTCM Protocol. "We are creating permanent markets for securities that traditional finance has abandoned — over 11,000 OTC companies with an estimated $50 billion in trapped shareholder value. The Issuers Gateway is where that process begins, and we wanted to give the BFC community a clear look at how it works."

Buffalo Fireside Chats hosts virtual conferences that provide public company management teams with a platform to present their business directly to retail and institutional investors. Participating companies are also featured in a quarterly BFC article and blog providing additional coverage of their presentations and business developments.

The scheduled presentation time will be published by Buffalo Fireside Chats on X (@buffalofireside) on February 11, 2026. A replay link and supporting materials will be shared following the event.

ABOUT OTCM PROTOCOL
https://otcm.io Groovy Company dba OTCM Protocol "Over The Counter Microcap Protocol" is an SEC Category 1 compliant blockchain platform that tokenizes micro-cap equity securities. By providing capital formation for the 11,000+ OTC companies abandoned by traditional finance, OTCM Protocol enables issuers to restore value to approximately $50 billion in trapped common shareholder equity. The platform utilizes Solana's Token-2022 standard with shares held in custody by Empire Stock Transfer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws with respect to Groovy Company dba OTCM Protocol "Over The Counter Microcap Protocol" ("OTCM Protocol" or the "Company"), including expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects, financial results or strategies regarding OTCM Protocol and the OTCM Protocol platform, including expectations regarding the SEC's Category 1 (Issuer-Sponsored) framework for tokenized securities, the anticipated benefits and timing of platform development and issuer onboarding, the ST22 Security Token infrastructure, the assets held by the Company, the macro and political conditions surrounding digital assets and tokenized securities, the planned business strategy, plans and use of proceeds, objectives of management for future operations, the upside potential and opportunity for investors, the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, investor benefits, regulatory conditions, competitive position, technological and market trends, future financial condition and performance, and the Company's expectations, intentions, strategies, assumptions or beliefs about future events, results of operations or performance or that do not solely relate to historical or current facts.

These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events or conditions that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Frank Yglesias
Groovy Company, Inc.
+ +1 404-734-3277
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OTCM Protocol Selected to Present at Buffalo Fireside Chats 3rd Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Frank Yglesias
Groovy Company, Inc.
+ +1 404-734-3277
Company/Organization
Groovy Company
300 Peachtree Street NE Suite CS2
Atlanta, Georgia, 30308
United States
+1 404-734-3277
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ABOUT GROOVY Groovy Company, Formally known as Santo Mining Corp. is a technology company revolutionizing the cannabis industry, using it's proprietary centralized Hyperledger Fabric layer-1 blockchain as our foundation, for authentication, traceability, and secure ecosystem for the entire supply chain. At the core of our platform are Groovy QR-NFTs—unique, tamper-proof identifiers embedded in cannabis products. These QR-NFTs, based on customized smart contracts to provide instant, verifiable product authenticity, combating counterfeiting and enhancing consumer trust. This includes a complete product history, from seed to sale, stored immutably on the blockchain for full transparency. Our innovative reward mechanism, the Groovy Rewards program, incentivizes consumer engagement. Users earn GROOVY tokens for authenticating products via the QR-NFTs, leaving reviews, and participating in the vibrant Groovy community. These tokens can be redeemed for exclusive discounts, access to premium content, and other valuable rewards, fostering loyalty and incentivizing brand adoption. We also offer a dedicated Geno Library, a specialized section of the platform for Geno IP owners. The Geno Library allows breeders to register their unique cannabis strains and automatically receive royalties from all sales of Groovy-verified products that utilize their registered genetics. This directly incentivizes the development of high-quality, unique strains, fostering a more sustainable, collaborative, and transparent ecosystem for all members of the cannabis community. Groovy is dedicated to building an industry that is truly transparent, traceable, and fair. Our Mission At Groovy, we believe in the power of blockchain technology to enhance transparency, traceability, and trust in the cannabis supply chain. Our mission is to empower breeders, cultivators, retailers, and consumers with cutting-edge tools and solutions that promote responsible practices, protect intellectual property, and ensure the quality and authenticity of cannabis products.

https://otcm.io

More From This Author
OTCM Protocol Selected to Present at Buffalo Fireside Chats 3rd Virtual Conference
OTCM Protocol Achieves SEC Category 1 Tokenized Securities Framework
OTCM Protocol Announces Valentine's Day Token Swap for Beta Participants
View All Stories From This Author