St. Albans Barracks / Shooting investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 20A205461

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Michael Filipek

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2156 Vermont Route 78, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Shooting

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Brian Russin

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting incident that occurred overnight at a home in the town of Highgate. No one was injured.

The incident was reported at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, when the homeowner, Brian Russin, called police to report that two unknown men had just fired guns at his home from their vehicle. Mr. Russin advised that the shooters had stopped at his house several minutes earlier and asked to speak with a woman whom Russin told the men he did not know. Mr. Russin reported that the men drove away but soon returned and open fire. The victim was unable to provide a specific description of the suspects or vehicle involved.

Members of the Vermont State Police Field Force Division and Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the residence and located evidence confirming a shooting had occurred. Vermont Route 78 was closed for several hours overnight during the initial stage of the investigation.

No further details are currently available. Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Michael Filipek at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -