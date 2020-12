Derby Barracks/ DUI #1 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A504938

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 12/26/2020 @ 2236 hours

STREET: VT RT 105

TOWN: Charleston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 5A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Edward Kane

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: 6

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Front and Rear Damage

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the Above Date and Time, Vermont State Police responded to

a single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the Town of Charleston. Upon Troopers

arrival the operator was identified as Edward Kane (27) who had driven his

vehicle off the traveled portion of the roadway and into a ditch. Further investigation revealed

Kane to have been under the influence of intoxicants. Kane was transported to

the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby for processing and released on a

citation to appear in court for Suspicion of DUI.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans District Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2021 @ 10AM

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881