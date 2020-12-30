Brandon McManus, a leading NFL Kicker and Super Bowl Champion for the Denver Broncos, visited The Gamer Hour last night

An avid gamer when he’s not a leading kicker and a Super Bowl champion in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, Brandon McManus visited The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com), last night joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett. Esportz Network’s unique and captivating talk show, the Gamer Hour, airing on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT., features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming.

McManus joined forces with show host Chris Puckett for exciting “Call of Duty” gameplay and recalled how he handled the pressure of kicking in Super Bowl 50

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- An avid gamer when he’s not a leading kicker and a Super Bowl champion in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, Brandon McManus visited The Gamer Hour , ( https://www.thegamerhour.com ), last night joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett for an insightful interview and engaging gaming action.Some of the topics covered in Puckett’s interview with McManus include how he handled the pressure of kicking in Super Bowl 50, what goes into his mental preparation as a top kicker, does he miss fan noise playing during the Pandemic, where he keeps his Super Bowl ring, how he used to play quarterback when growing up dreaming about playing in the NFL, and his early love of playing Nintendo 64 games “Duck Hunt” and “Super Smash Bros.,” and later “Call of Duty” and “Halo” on Xbox.McManus also explored how he enjoys playing “Call of Duty: Warzone” with his Broncos’ teammates and fans on Twitch, his passion for fashion and his wardrobe tips for the show’s host, the humorous videos he did in partnership with Shinesty, his top Denver area culinary recommendations, and the work of his foundation Project McManus in helping local businesses and restaurants during the recent economic shutdown.In an exciting gameplay show finale, McManus and Puckett join forces in “Call of Duty: Warzone’s Rebirth Island” to try to win the Turtle Beach Challenge. Don’t miss all the gaming fun and McManus’ and Puckett’s informative game reviews.You can watch the entire show, which aired on December 29, here: https://youtu.be/WGTcVxv8vlg ).In his top career highlight so far, McManus played a crucial role in helping the Denver Broncos capture the NFL championship in Super Bowl 50. He kicked three field goals in as many attempts and added an extra point in the Broncos’ 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.McManus joined the Broncos’ active NFL roster in 2014 after playing four preseason games for the New York Giants. During his seven seasons with the Broncos, McManus became the third kicker in NFL history to make multiple field goals of 56 or more yards in the same game.This season, he has earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in week 4 in a 37-28 win against the New York Jets and again in week 6 where he scored all of his team’s points in the Broncos’ 18-12 victory over the New England Patriots. McManus is 22-of-24 on field goals and 21-of-24 on extra points this season. In week 12, McManus hit the longest field goal of his career at 58 yards in a loss to the New Orleans Saints.In September of this year, McManus signed a four-year, $17.2 million contract extension with the Broncos through the 2024 season.Before his NFL career, he played NCAA Division 1 football for the Temple Owls’ team. As a senior in 2012, McManus earned All-Big East first-team honors after leading the team in scoring (74 points) after making 14 out of 17 field goals and 32 of 33 extra points. He holds the Temple career records for points scored, field goals made, field goals attempted, and punting average.You can find him on Twitter: @theKidMcManus and IG: @theKidMcManus.“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on Fite.TV, ( https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/esportz-network/ ), and more than 50 media distribution platforms.Sponsored by leading gaming audio and accessory providers Turtle Beach, its Hamburg, Germany-based PC brand, ROCCAT, and clothing company H4X, the Gamer Hour features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming. The first late-night show dedicated to all things gaming and esports puts you the gamer – first and foremost – with your favorite celebrities playing and talking about your favorite games on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media.Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for The Gamer Hour, appearing as a show guest, or investing please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. 