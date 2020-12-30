New Mukilteo ferry terminal opens with a virtual ribbon cutting video

Contact: Diane Rhodes, communications, 206-462-8866 WSF media hotline, 206-402-8070

State’s first new ferry terminal in 40 years opens to traffic

MUKILTEO – The state’s new Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal, Washington State Ferries’ first new terminal in 40 years, officially opens with the arrival of the ferry from Clinton at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The terminal replaces the old, cramped 63-year-old facility one-third of a mile to the west. The Mukilteo/Clinton route is one of the state’s busiest, carrying over four million riders each year.

Due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, WSF is unable to hold a traditional grand opening ceremony. Instead, Gov. Jay Inslee, WSF head Amy Scarton and others shared remarks and cut a ribbon by video to mark the occasion. The video shows some of the unique features of the new terminal.

Travelers are encouraged to allow extra time when using the Mukilteo/Clinton ferry route or accessing the Mukilteo waterfront via State Route 525 in the next few days as ferry customers adjust to the new terminal. A new road links from SR 525 to the terminal and its seven holding lanes, including dedicated bike lanes.

Walk-on passengers will load via the car deck at ground level until February 2021 when a new overhead loading structure is scheduled to open. It will separate vehicles and walk-on passengers to make loading the ferry safer and more efficient.

New terminal includes tribal cultural motifs and sustainable features

The building honors the tribal history of the land, the site of the 1855 Point Elliott Treaty signing. The passenger building, designed in the form a Coast Salish longhouse, features a large gathering hall with sweeping views of the water and a comfortable place for people to work, relax and stretch their legs while waiting for the ferry.

The new terminal was also built to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold standards for its efficient design. The site has many resource-saving features – solar panels, rainwater harvesting, natural ventilation, radiant floor heat, stormwater treatment, rain gardens and more.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries nearly 24 million people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world. For breaking news and the latest information, follow WSF on Twitter and Facebook.