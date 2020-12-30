Phone Service Returns to Most Offices After Explosion; Supreme Court Building To Remain Closed Wednesday

Phone service returned Tuesday to most court-related offices in Nashville after the recent explosion, but the Nashville Supreme Court Building remains closed and without phone service.

Below is an update as of Tuesday evening:

The Nashville Supreme Court Building, including the Appellate Clerk’s Office, will be closed on Wednesday, December 30, while emergency services are restored and tested. All methods of filing will still be available, including the drop box located outside of the building, e-filing, fax filing, U.S. Mail, and commercial delivery services. Questions can be directed to either the Jackson — 731-423-5840 — or Knoxville — 865-594-6700 — Appellate Court Clerk offices.

Phone lines into the Nashville Supreme Court Building have not yet been restored. Phone lines at the Administrative Office of the Courts and Board of Law Examiners are now working. The AOC physical office will be closed for the week, with staff working remotely.

The Tennessee Lawyers Assistance Program physical office is closed. The website, email, and phones are working. Judges, attorneys, and law students in need of assistance should call the main TLAP number at: 615-741-3238 and press 1 for after-hours assistance.

The Davidson County court clerk offices are open and functioning and phone service was restored Tuesday to the Clerk & Master, Circuit Court Clerk, and Criminal Court Clerk.

The tncourts.gov website and email traffic to tncourts.gov addresses have been fully restored. There are no problems reported with other computer systems, including ACAP, TnCIS, or other systems hosted by the AOC.