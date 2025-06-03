Judge Peck Takes the Bench in Hamilton County, Realizing a Lifelong Goal

Growing up, Judge Jennifer Peck always wanted to be an attorney, but life took her in a different direction for a time before law school.

“I wasn’t as focused on being an attorney in undergrad,” said Judge Peck. “I think I was just focused on getting out and graduating. After my time at Auburn, I did some really fun things. I did event planning in different ways for different companies and different sides of the event planning industry, third party planning, in-house planning and then hotels. I had a really good time doing that.”

Fast forward five years and Judge Peck renewed her focus on a law career and applied to law school.

“I actually wanted to be a judge when I applied for law school,” she said. “It felt like a calling, a tug in my spirit and that’s ultimately why I went to law school. It’s always been the goal.”

Judge Peck received her juris doctor from Regent University in 2007 with the goal of becoming a judge one day.

“I applied in 2017 and was fortunate enough to interview with Governor Haslam then,” said Judge Peck. “Judge [Kyle] Hedrick was chosen then.”

Shortly after, Judge Peck went to work for Governor Lee’s administration at the Department of Commerce and Insurance.

“I loved it,” she said. “I tell people I absolutely loved that season of my life. I worked with some phenomenal people. The general counsel there is brilliant at Commerce & Insurance, obviously in the Governor’s office, too, the attorneys in the Governor’s office as well. And so, I really got to see a perspective that I didn’t have previously and a side of the law I wasn’t familiar with before and so it was an incredible opportunity and an incredible experience.”

Judge Peck and her family kept their home in Chattanooga, where she is looking forward to serving the local community in her new role

“Chattanooga’s always been home, so when the opportunity came back around with Judge [Michael] Dumitru having the opportunity to be in Federal Court, then I knew that I just wanted to try and seize the opportunity and apply again.”

This time, Judge Peck’s goal came to fruition. On May 9, 2025, Governor Lee appointed her to the 11th Judicial District Circuit Court.

“I was sworn in by Brandon Gibson, former Tennessee Court of Appeals judge, who is now the Chief Operating Officer of the Governor's Office, which was a really cool experience,” said Judge Peck.

Judge Peck was appointed on a Friday and took the bench the following Monday.

“The first thing I did was take docket call Monday morning and I think we had thirty or so motions on the docket that morning,” she said. “And then the following Monday, I think I had 55 on the docket. And, of course, the order of protection docket that afternoon. It was just jump right in.”

In less than one month, Judge Peck already knows her favorite thing about being a judge.

“I think just the service aspect of it,” she said. “I have really enjoyed being able to help two attorneys, two litigants reach a resolution. That part, already, is really fulfilling.”

The only downside of returning home to Chattanooga is being away from her son, who works in Nashville.

“I could see his building outside of my building window,” said Judge Peck. “That’s been a bit of a bummer. My husband is my strongest support system. He’s my rock and, so, we always look at each new chapter as something that we are just embarking on together. So, we’ve just kind of done this together as well.”