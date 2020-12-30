New line of positivity coloring books targeted at kids

Positively Delighted on Amazon Bestselling Author Kelsey Henry

With all the turmoil of 2020, kids need activities to help them focus on creating a positive mindset and a life full of delight, laughter, and fun.

Prepare yourself for major fun with our affirmation products. From journals to coloring books and more, we've got your self-care needs covered!” — Positively Delighted

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ChildMind.org, "The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on kids and teens everywhere — especially those who were already dealing with mental health challenges." That's why it's more important than ever to have tools and resources for kids to foster happiness and focus on the good in life and in themselves.

Bestselling author of Growing Up Roadschooled, Kelsey Henry, has a new line of fun coloring books and journals aimed at kids, teens, and anyone young-at-heart.

Her brand Positively Delighted is all about creating a positive mindset and a life full of delight, laughter, and fun! They don't shy away from negative thoughts, however, they encourage kids to use them to become stronger and more optimistic through the power of positivity.

Self-care is important for kids and adults alike. And this growing line of journals and notebooks has come along just in time.

View them on Amazon here.

ABOUT KELSEY HENRY:

Kelsey Henry is a singer/songwriter, positivity coach, coloring page creator, digital nomad, and host of The Positively Delighted Show podcast. Her passion for positivity and self-esteem began during her unique childhood growing up roadschooled in an RV from ages 11-17.

She is a certified Canfield Success Trainer, Happy For No Reason Trainer, and Laughter Yoga Leader. She uses these programs to help others create a positive mindset and a life of delight, laughter, and fun! You can find her traveling the country and running her business on the road from her converted glamper CR-V.

She loves smiling and is always trying to make her inner roadschooled kid proud.

###